Court slaps Sports ex-CS Hassan Wario with Sh3.6 fine, 6 years jail in default

Lecturers defy court and picket over salary arrears

Lecturers demo

Lecturers at Meru University of Science and Technology demonstrate on September 9, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Lecturers and non-teaching staff at six public universities defied a court order and held demonstrations to demand full salary and remittance of statutory deductions.

