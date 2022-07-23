Kuccps opens portal for Inter-institutional transfers

The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education(KCSE) candidates will from Monday be able to change the universities and colleges they were placed to join against their wish.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (Kuccps), in a press release, has announced that the online system will be opened to enable the inter institution transfers.

The system will also see students placed to pursue various courses in Technical and Vocation Education Training Institutions(Tvets) also transfer from the colleges and courses they were placed in.

Kuccps chief executive officer Dr Agnes Wahome said the Inter-institutional transfers is the last step in the student placement process, during which students who have secured admission in universities, colleges and Tvet institutions through Kuccps are allowed to make a final switch from one institution to another if they wish to.

“Kuccps portal will be opened on Monday, July 25, 2022 to allow for inter-institutional transfer applications for students placed to various universities, colleges and Tvet institutions,” she said

The inter transfer exercise will end on August 24, 2022.

During this year’s placement, a total of 123,963 who scored C+(plus) and above were placed to universities to pursue various courses while some 124,258 were placed to join various Tvet institutions.

Some 555,573 students who scored Grade C plain and below did not apply for placement to Tvet institutions despite qualifying.

Already students from various universities, among them those placed to join Technical University of Kenya (Tuk), have since reported.

Dr Wahome said, for a transfer application to go through, an applicant must qualify for the programmes that he or she wishes to transfer to by having the applicable cut off points.

“A transfer application must be endorsed by both the receiving and the releasing institutions, which have been enabled to do so online. Hence, students will not have to physically visit the institutions,” said Dr Wahome.

She added that, applicants will also be able to monitor the progress of their applications through the portal and, once approved, transfer letters will be posted on the portal for download by the applicant.