KUCCPS opens varsity, college placement portal for 2021 KCSE exam candidates

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened its portal to allow the 2021 KCSE examination candidates to start revising their university and college choices.

This follows a directive by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Speaking at Thika Girls Karibaribi Secondary School in Kiambu County on Friday, Prof. Magoha announced that the application portal would remain open from May 20, 2022 to June 2, 2022.

“All the 144,466 Kenyans with C+ and above who sat the 2021 KCSE examination are eligible to apply for degree programmes in the 70 universities,” said Prof Magoha.

He further encouraged the 2021 KCSE candidates who obtained the minimum university entry grade to also consider applying for courses in TVET institutions and Teacher Training Colleges (TTCS). Last year, over 6,000 Kenyans who had qualified for degree courses opted for diploma courses.

The other 671,415 Kenyans with mean grades ranging from C – to E in the 2021 KCSE examination are eligible for diploma, craft certificate and artisan certificate courses offered in 190 government institutions.

The overall minimum entry requirement for diploma courses is C - (minus); for craft certificate courses is D (plain); and for artisan certificate courses is E.

For the first time, KUCCPS will also be admitting students to the 32 government primary teacher training colleges. The 2021 and previous years’ KCSE candidates, including non-citizens, can apply to these TTCs.

Past candidates who sat for KCSE between the years 2000 and 2021 and scored C (plain) and above are eligible to apply for placement to the primary TTCs.

In addition, the three diploma-offering secondary TTCs – Kibabii, Lugari and Kagumo – will also be admitting students through KUCCPS under the Competency Based Curriculum system.

Prof Magoha encouraged students with C+ and above, who did technical subjects, to apply for these opportunities. Only those who apply through the KUCCPS portal will be considered for government sponsorship.

The CS directed the placement body to adhere to the strict timelines and so that all applicants are informed of their placement by the end of June.