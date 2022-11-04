KU council chair, two council members reinstated

The top leadership of Kenyatta University (KU) is almost fully back to what it was before the infamous July purge after the pre-July chairman and two council members were reinstated yesterday.

Prof Shem Migot-Adholla returns as the university council’s chair while Eric Kindon Sila and Mary Mugo take back their places in the council.

The return of the three was effected by a special gazette notice by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu yesterday.

The notice said their appointments will last a year.

“The appointments of Chrispus Kiamba (Prof), Jane Wamoko and Carilus Odero Odumbe are revoked,” it added.

Prof Kiamba – who had been serving as the council chair after Prof Migot-Adholla was ousted – together with Ms Wamoko and Mr Odero had resigned on Wednesday.

This was the outcome of talks that saw involved parties withdraw cases related to the leadership of the institution and the land claimed by various parties. The deal was brokered by the office of the Attorney-General and Mr Machogu.

Also back in his seat is Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina, who made a triumphant entry to the institution’s premises on Thursday as he exuded confidence that the land dispute would be resolved amicably.

The purge of KU’s leadership began after the leadership resisted plans to hive off land belonging to the institution and grant it to other facilities.

As per a Cabinet resolution passed in May, Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital would get 80 acres; a World Health Organisation (WHO) logistics hub would be given 30 acres while the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention would get 10 acres. Some 190 acres would also be used to resettle squatters.

The management of the institution resisted the plans and in a stinging speech on July 11, retired president Uhuru Kenyatta vowed stern action.

“It is very sad that we have a few of us who are learned but unfortunately lack wisdom and behave like very ignorant people who have never even entered a classroom,” said Mr Kenyatta. “Property, whether it’s State House where I’m staying for the next few weeks or a university like this...this is the property of Kenyan people held in trust for the Kenyan people.”

He added: “I still have three weeks. We shall deal with those individuals swiftly and effectively. I will go home with them.”