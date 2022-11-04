Cougars, Wasps face-off in Varsity League

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s Cougars captain Davies Masinga has warned his teammates to expect a tough match hosts Egerton Wasps in the Kenya Varsity League on Saturday.

This will be their last match in Pool “B”.

The clash will be the highlight of the round five matches of the 15s rugby league at Egerton University since both teams have tied at the top on 10 points.

Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) will square it out with Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (Dekut) in the other Pool "B" contest.

In Pool “A”, leaders University of Eldoret (UoE) will face Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Monks while Maseno University will lock-horns with Technical University of Kenya (TUK) Mustangs.

Cougars have been impressive in the competition, thrashing KCA and Dekut 58-3 and 38-7 respectively to go top in Pool “B”.

Wasps have also been brilliant, defeating KCA and Dekut 29-13 and 45-6 respectively.

Masinga said they are expecting “a hell of a match” against the hosts but vowed to carry the day thanks to their experienced squad.

“It will be a clash of titans so we expect a very tough match. We want to defeat them (Wasps) at their own turf so we are going to give our all in that match,” said Masinga, adding that they will only be missing one player in that match.

Wasps’ coach Nyang Leeon Oduor also anticipates a tight match but tipped his side to emerge winners.

“It will be our toughest test of the competition. Though we have qualified for the quarterfinals, we still want a win from that match and we know it will not come easy. But the boys have worked for three weeks and with discipline, character and home support, things should go our side,” said Oduor.

UoE tops Pool “A’ with nine points having trounced TUK and Maseno 48-0 and 25-0 respectively. TUK are second with five points while CUEA and Maseno are third and fourth respectively with four and zero points respectively.

For Maseno to qualify for the quarterfinals they must defeat TUK and pray that UoE beat CUEA. Only the top two teams in all the four pools progress to the quarterfinals stage. The last Group "C" and "D" matches will be held next Saturday at Moi University.

Saturday's fixtures

Maseno University v Tuk Mustangs 9am

UoE v CUEA Monks 11am

KCA v Dekut 1pm