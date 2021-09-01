Dr David Njeng’ere
Courtesy | KICD

Education

Prime

Knec starts process to recruit 4,200 markers for national exams

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The national examiner has begun recruiting 4,200 more test markers ahead of 2021 national exams to be done next year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.