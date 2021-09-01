Knec starts process to recruit 4,200 markers for national exams

The national examiner has begun recruiting 4,200 more test markers ahead of 2021 national exams to be done next year.

This comes even as it turned out most of the trained markers did not show up for marking of exams in April and May this year as they complained of low payments and poor working conditions.

Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) Chief Executive Officer David Njeng’ere in an advert yesterday said the council would train examiners for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) tests.

The training is set to take place between October 3 and 9, 2021.

“The training slots are limited and only qualified teachers who have uploaded all the required documents will be shortlisted for the exercise,” said Dr Njeng’ere.

Teachers who qualify have until September 5 to apply and will be required to pay Sh10,500 for the training.

For KCPE examinations, Knec has advertised 700 posts for primary school teachers who wish to train as examiners in English Composition (901/1) and Kiswahili Insha (902/1) papers

For KCSE tests, Knec has floated 3500 posts for secondary school teachers who wish to train as examiners in English 101/1 and 2, Kiswahili 102 / 1 and 2 , Biology 231/1,2 and 3, Chemistry 233/2 and 3, History and Government 311/1 and 2, Christian Religious Education 313/1 and 2 and Agriculture 443/ 1 and 2.

According to Knec, applicants must be practicing teachers in the subjects they wish to mark and must be registered and employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The aspiring examiners must also have a minimum of three years teaching experience and be 50 years of age and below.

KCPE markers must have a P1 certificate and a minimum of C plain in their KCSE level while their KCSE counterparts must have a diploma in Education and above.

“Teachers who already trained as examiners and are in the Knec database of examiners need not to apply for the training,” said Dr Njeng’ere.

The number of examiners has been going down over the years as some leave the teaching service through natural attrition while others have retired.

Teachers have also been demanding for better payments.

In the April/May national examinations, KCSE and KCPE complained about delayed and staggered payments. Knec finally released the payments in early August.

Already, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (Kuppet) has called for an establishment of payment policies to improve on payment of examiners.

Kuppet wants the TSC to develop the policies guiding the use of teachers by other government agencies.