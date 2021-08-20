KCSE examiners finally get their final payment

Teachers who marked the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have received their final payments, ending a four months long wait.

Examiners who spoke to the Nation said they received the money yesterday.

The teachers had complained about the delay, forcing their union to call for a boycott of future marking and the adoption of a policy to guide their services to other government agencies.

The delay also attracted the attention of the National Assembly. On Tuesday morning, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha assured members of the Education Committee that Sh773,984,107 the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) owed teachers would be disbursed by Wednesday.

“The reconciliation of the 2020 KCSE examiners script fees has been completed and the total amount payable is Sh1,025,235,307. So far, over Sh500 million has been paid,” Prof Magoha said.

He was responding to a question from Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui, who sought to know when the teachers would be paid.

The teachers had been given an advance payment of Sh10,000 upon completing the marking. They used to receive Sh20,000.

Prof Magoha also disclosed that the rates paid per script will be reviewed next year “subject to the availability of funds”. The last review was in 2019. During marking, examiners at some centres staged go-slows agitating for higher payments.

Education CS George Magoha (right) and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce president Richard Ngatia during the Kisii National Polytechnic inaugural international conference on August 18, 2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Examiners are usually paid for the number of scripts they mark. The rates differ from subject to subject and Knec sets the minimum and maximum number of scripts a teacher can mark.

English Paper III pays the highest among written exams, at Sh77 per script, while Biology Paper II examiners earn Sh50 per script, the lowest. English Paper III examiners have a ceiling of 650 scripts to mark and should not mark less than 300.

However, deputy principals who serve as deputy centre managers during examinations and teachers handling practical tests will not be paid as they are not directly involved in the administration of examinations.

“The deputy centre managers are there to assist in enforcing discipline of the candidates during the examinations while science teachers prepare the laboratories for the practical tests, which is part of their routine duties and responsibilities,” Prof Magoha said.

Responding to a public petition on the integrity of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Prof Magoha rejected claims of foul play. Some parents and schools have alleged that the results were moderated to the disadvantage of private-school candidates.

On Tuesday, Prof Magoha defended the performance of candidates in public schools and protested the summons by the committee over the matter.