KCSE examiners finally get their final payment

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

What you need to know:

  • The teachers had been given an advance payment of Sh10,000 upon completing the marking.
  • Examiners are usually paid for the number of scripts they mark with rates differing from subject to subject.

Teachers who marked the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have received their final payments, ending a four months long wait.

