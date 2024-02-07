Kitale Polytechnic: A bastion of technical training in Western Kenya

John Akola Otieno is the Chief Principal at Kitale National Polytechnic in Trans Nzoia County. He spoke to the Nation on the progress, challenges and opportunities.

1. What are some of the strides the institution has made since its inception in terms of student enrolment and courses?

The Kitale National Polytechnic was established in 1980 by the government with the assistance of the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida). It officially opened as a Technical Training Institute in 1985.

In 1986, Kitale Technical School was converted to a technical training institute and gradually expanded. In 2016, it was among the training institutions that were upgraded to National Polytechnics via Order No.95 of 2016.

The polytechnic has a total student population of 12,036 students distributed across all nine academic departments.

Currently, we have a staff of 241, of which 134 are council, and 107 are employed through the Public Service Commission. Equally, we have 57 essential staff.

2. What are some of the courses the institution is focusing on...what does it want to be identified with and what informs this decision?

We offer a range of courses, including agriculture, environmental studies, mathematics and applied sciences, hospitality, liberal studies, and engineering courses, among others.

The polytechnic excels in Agriculture and serves as a centre of excellence. Within this sector, we have developed tailor-made programs to stimulate growth. In collaboration with the German government, we are actively engaged in mechatronics for farm machineries.

Currently, we are undertaking maggot rearing to create poultry feed, and this initiative is being piloted at our institution.

We are also the first national polytechnic to pilot the recognition of prior learning, a remarkable feature of our learning system. We are now an assessment centre.

We have assessed 156 candidates who are awaiting graduation. They were assessed in the fields of electrical installation level 4 and 5, and office administration level 5.

The polytechnic has also partnered with other institutions to offer courses like Agricultural machinery and equipment mechatronics courses that will benefit the community immensely.

3. The Ministry of Education has been encouraging TVETs to focus on income generating activities to mitigate on funding challenges. What projects are you focusing on?

The institution currently engages in various income-generating activities that give us about Sh15 million per year, but there is a target to double this amount.

One initiative towards this goal is the construction of a modern garage costing Sh11 million, dedicated to vehicle repairs.

Additionally, we have diversified into other areas that include a 20-acre maize farm, a 10-acre horticulture farm, and poultry keeping, livestock management, and dairy farming, all contributing to our fundraising efforts. Furthermore, we host a thriving driving school and offer various short courses to enhance revenue.

4. How has the new funding model changed the student enrolment and operations of the institution? What challenges do you face?

The new funding model represents a significant shift, acting as a game changer by guaranteeing full scholarships for vulnerable students, a departure from the previous capitation system. As a result, we have observed a consistent rise in enrolment.

5. Most institutions are grappling with shortage of accommodation and missing marks. How are you are addressing this?

We have an accommodation challenge, which has prompted the management to submit a proposal to participate in the government's affordable housing project.

The plan is to construct 3,000 units on the institution's expansive land to address the accommodation shortage.

On the academic front, we have no issues of missing marks, as our students undergo summative assessments conducted by various examining bodies.

Additionally, for internal assessments, we have implemented a robust quality management system to ensure accuracy and reliability.

6. We are seeing more KCSE stars opting for TVETs. How many students do you get annually, and what is the institution doing to attract more students?

Technical and vocational education and training programs have gained increased attractiveness due to their skill-based nature, empowering graduates to become job creators rather than merely job seekers.

Notably, a considerable number of our trainees, despite meeting the minimum requirement of C+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KSCE) to join the university, have actively chosen to enrol in our TVET programs.

This shift underscores the value and appeal of skill-oriented education in fostering entrepreneurship and practical skills development.

7. There are plans to elevate the institution to a public university, making it the first in the county. A taskforce was formed by local governor George Natembeya to look into this. How soon should we expect this?

As of now, we are not aware of any plans to elevate the institution. Our regulatory oversight falls under the Ministry of Education, which manages matters related to elevation. We will align ourselves with any changes if they are introduced in the future.

8. Are there any partnerships the institution is working on, locally and internationally?

Internationally, we have established partnerships with Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), a collective of colleges, focusing on CBET (Competency-Based Education and Training) curriculum development, infrastructure development, and exchange programs.

Our collaboration extends to sending between 100 and 150 tutors and selected students to Canada for skill acquisition in innovative skills in agriculture. Furthermore, we are engaged in a partnership with CICan for the Recognition of Prior Learning program.

Additionally, we have forged collaboration with the German Government in the specialised field of Agriculture Mechatronics. Locally, we have Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various industry players. These partnerships facilitate mutual cooperation and shared objectives.

To ensure industry relevance, we have established industrial advisory committees to provide valuable insights and guidance in shaping our programs and curriculum to meet the dynamic needs of the workforce.

9. What do you want to be remembered for once your term in office comes to an end?

I would take great pride in witnessing a substantial number of Kenyans acquiring technical skills. It is my desire to see our institutions retool and re-skill our labour market, equipping individuals with the pertinent skills that can attract global players to establish a presence in our country, akin to the way companies are investing in China.