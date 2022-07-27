Kenyatta University VC resumes duty after court reinstates him

Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Paul Wainaina yesterday resumed duty following a court order reinstating him.

The VC who arrived at the institution Wednesday evening was met by a group of students at the main gate and the students escorted him to his office.

Addressing the media, the VC said he did not resign but was suspended from duty for failing to surrender the title deed of a 410 acres’ land owned by the university to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Prof Wainaina said despite events that happened prior to his suspension, he has come back ready to work as ordered by the court and will not be intimidated.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Tuesday ordered his reinstatement pending hearing and determination of the case.

“ The issues involved here are weighty and complicated, but they are all boiling to the university being asked to cede more than half of what we have,” he explained.

Currently, the VC said, the varsity has about 720 acres of land and what is being requested is 410 acres.

Stalled projects

The VC said the university has stalled projects including the school of business, the recreational centre and a proposed hostel for students and hence it is impossible for the council to cede land.

Prof Wainaina said the university has nothing against the WHO Centre but urged that the law should be adhered to.

“This issues are in court and are going to be debated, I trust that the court is going to give us a verdict that is going to vindicate me as the VC and the University council,” he said.

The varsity's student’s union president Moses Ngige said they are going to stand with the VC in the matter.