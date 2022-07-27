Court reinstates sacked Kenyatta University VC Prof Paul Wainaina

The Employment and Labour relations court has reinstated embattled Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina to his position after he was suspended for failing to surrender part of the University’s land to the State for some proposed development plans hatched by the government.

Through letters dated July 4 and July 7, the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua issued orders directing Prof Wainaina to surrender the title for Kenyatta University, LR number 1102/26 to enable the Ministry of Lands and Planning carry out the excision of the land as directed by the Cabinet.

However, the Vice Chancellor refused to surrender the title as required and was resultantly suspended with the University’s council being dissolved.

To avoid his imminent dismissal from service, Prof Wainaina, through his lawyer Manwa Hosea filed a petition seeking the court’s order barring the enforcement of the orders issued by Mr Kinyua arguing that the termination of the Vice Chancellor’s employment was a preserve of the University Council.

“The Head of Public Service continues to act in a manner that completely flouts the provisions of law on the righst of the applicant and continues to breach his righst to fair labour practices,” Mr Hosea told the court.

“An injustice has been perpetuated upon the applicant herein and this honourable court should remedy the said injustice by the Head of Public Service by urgently staying the impugned suspension,” he added.

The plaintiff’s lawyer also asked the court to issue a conservatory suspending the decision contained in letter dated July 12, by Professor Crispus Kiamba that suspended Prof Wainaina and appointed Prof Waceke Wanjohi as the Acting Vice Chancellor.

They also asked the court that pending hearing and determination of the matter, orders barring the advertisement of the position of Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor as well as implementation of the new university’s council decision suspended KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina over alleged gross misconduct and insubordination.

They also wanted to court to bar the directive by Prof Kiamba that rendered the embattled Vice Chancellor’s position vacant and revoking his salary.

Certifying the matter as urgent, Justice Jacob Gakeri issued the temporary order barring the suspension of Prof Wainaina and directed the matter be placed before any judge on July 28 for inter parties hearing.

“Pending eharing and determination of this application inter-parties, this honourable court is pleased to issue a temporary order suspending the implementation of the decision contained in the letter dated July 12 by Professor Crispus Kiamba in toto suspending, terminating and/or dismissing the petitioner from the Office of the Vice-chancellor, rendering his position vacant and/or revoking his salary,” he ruled.

Upon receiving the letters, the VC in his farewell address at the institution's amphitheater explained how the government plans to utilise the land.

“The letter indicated that 30 acres will be given to WHO for a project, 10 acres to the Centre for Disease Control, 180 acres to KUTRRH and another 190 acres will be used to settle Kamaye squatters,” he explained.

The new developments came barely three days after President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed displeasure against “individuals” whom he accused of delaying the construction of a World Health Organisation (WHO) regional and sub-global emergency operations and logistics hub on the specific land.

Speaking at Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital on Saturday, July 9, 2022, President Kenyatta cited a tussle regarding the ownership of the land on which the hub will be constructed.

He said that the last weeks of his 10-year tenure would be dedicated to solving the dispute “swiftly and effectively.”

Kenyatta University then filed a complaint alleging that a WHO centre is being developed on their property without their authorisation.