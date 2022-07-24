KU surrenders title deed, to effect changes in varsity management

The turmoil at Kenyatta University has taken a new twist with the new council and management planning to effect changes involving senior management on Monday

Nation understands that the staff who will be relieved of their responsibilities are perceived to have close links with suspended vice chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina.

The new council, which was appointed two weeks ago is chaired by Prof Crispus Kiamba, who at one time served as University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor. The council appointed Prof Waceke Wanjohi to act as VC as investigations into Prof Wainaina's conduct go on.

Prof Wainaina was suspended and the former council dissolved after they refused to surrender the title deed for the university land for excision to World Health Organization(WHO), KUTRRH, African disease Centre and Kamae squatters.

It has also emerged that the new university management is unable to locate the original copy of the disputed title deed.

Consequently, Prof Waceke Wanjohi has written to the Principal Secretary for lands, Dr Nicholas Muraguri okaying the subdivision of the land.

It is understood that they are in a rush to have the process expedited before a new government takes over after the August 8 general elections.

In the letter to the Ministry of land, Prof Wanjohi has requested the Ministry to begin re-planning the process of utilising the information and documentation of the land as guided by the Cabinet.

“The council resolved that this office is to forward the title. In this regard, we wish to confirm that we are yet to obtain the original copy of the title,” said Prof Wanjohi in a letter dated July 15.

A subsequent letter by Prof Kiamba, the chair of the council to the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua has also confirmed planned transfer of the land.

“I wish to confirm that the University Council met on July 15, 2022 and resolved to surrender the Kenyatta University Land Tile LR No.11026/GRANT 33404 to the Ministry of Lands to enable them facilitate the re-planning of the above parcel as directed by the Cabinet,” said Prof Kiamba.

Prof Kiamba said, following the council’s approval, the acting VC has been instructed to forward the Title deed to the Ministry of Lands for necessary action.

The letters have also been copied to the Attorney General Justice Kihara Kariuki, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Principal secretary Physical planning Enoch Momanyi, and Principal Secretary University Education and Research Simon Nabukwesi.

Already, there is an injunction of the High Court barring the subdivision of the land or interference of the land ownership.

The orders issued by Justice Oscar Angote said that pending the hearing and determination of the case restraining orders be observed.