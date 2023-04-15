KCSE markers ‘to get dues before July’

The government has assured examiners who marked the 2022 examinations that they will receive their payments before the end of this financial year – June 30.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the government is engaging to ensure the teachers, who completed the marking of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam in January, get their dues.

“There is engagement within the government. Shortly before the end of this financial year, we shall have paid every teacher who participated in marking the examination,” Dr Kipsang said.

Dr Kipsang spoke yesterday during Kieni Constituency Education Day at St George’s Secondary School, Kieni, Nyeri County.

Last month, the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) said more than 40,000 examiners had not been paid their wages.

In a statement, signed by Chairman Omboko Milemba, the union also complained about low rates for examiners, an issue that saw some teachers boycott the marking of CRE Paper One at St Francis Girls High School, Mang’u, Kiambu County.

“The assignment came after a heavily packed school year in which teachers hardly took a break from work. The work itself is characterised by poor conditions, including long hours, poor accommodation in students’ dormitories, poor diets and, above all, low pay,” Mr Milemba said.

Contractors

Dr Kipsang further assured contractors who built Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms that they will also receive their payments.

“I also give my word that we are working with our colleagues in the National Treasury so that resources are available. Just as I have assured the examiners, that we shall do,” he said.

More than Sh7.8 billion are owed to contractors who built 10,000 CBC classrooms.

Dr Kipsang said 36,000 teachers have been recruited to boost learning in junior secondary schools (JSS). “This is the biggest number we have been able to recruit at a go. I am aware that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has already posted the new teachers to our JSS,” he said.

“TSC has also been upgrading some teachers in the primary schools to be able to effectively teach at JSS. I want to assure the country that learning is taking place in that particular category.”

1.2 million JSS learners

He said the ministry has disbursed 18 million textbooks to the 1.2 million JSS learners. Dr Kipsang also said they have disbursed Sh9.6 billion capitation to JSS at the rate of Sh15,000 per year for each learner.

Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina lamented that the majority of learners and teachers in his constituency had indulged in alcoholism and drug abuse, a matter blamed for the deterioration of education performance.

“We are requesting our parents to take on the responsibility of cushioning our learners from this menace of alcohol and drug abuse. Our Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has shown us the way and it is up to us to ensure the future of our children is not destroyed,” Mr Wainaina said.

He said the problem has led to low transition of male learners to the university, compared to their female counterparts.

“It is so sad that in every 100 students that join university, 29 per cent are boys, while 71 per cent are girls.