Grade Three, Four and Five CBC tests begin Friday

National assessments for the three pioneer classes of the competency-based curriculum (CBC) begin on Friday.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) will upload assessment tools for Grade Three and special needs education (SNE) foundational level, as well as well as Grade Four and Five practicals today.

In a circular to sub-county directors of education and heads of primary and SNE schools, Knec chief executive David Njeng’ere urged head teachers to download the tools on Friday.

“Schools are expected to download the assessment tools and instructions then administer, score and upload the assessment outcomes on the Knec portal,” said Dr Njeng’ere.

For Grade Three and SNE foundation level, learners will be assessed on five integrated learning areas, with assessment tools available from Friday to December 10. Grade Four and Five practicals and project-based assessment tools and instructions will also be available within the same period.

Heads will be required to upload the results to the Knec portal by December 17.

Grade Three mathematics

Tools for Grade Three mathematics and English Activities, and Grade Four and Five written tests and SNE intermediate level will start on January 29 and end on February 4.

Grade Three SNE foundational level children will be assessed on activities of daily living and communication, social and pre-literacy skills.

Grade Four and Five regular learners’ assessment tools will include Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Kenya Sign Language, Science and Technology, Agriculture, Music, Art and Craft and Social Studies.

Others are Christian Religious Education, Islamic Religious Education, Hindu Religious Education, Home Science, Physical Education and Health Education.

SNE intermediate level assessment tools will focus on communication, social and literacy skills, daily living skills and religious education, sensory motor integration and creative activities, and numeracy and psychomotor activities.

Dr Njeng’ere has asked schools to ensure they use locally available materials obtained from the immediate school environment or improvise when performing the assessment tasks.

The last assessments were done between January 15 and May 28. Under CBC, learners are required to sit continuous assessments in grades Three, Four, Five and Six.

Summative assessment

Cumulatively, the continuous assessment tests will account for 60 per cent of a learner’s score at the end of Grade Six. The summative national assessment will account for 40 per cent.

Their final grade will be determined by what they have scored in the continuous assessments plus the mark they will score in the summative test as they transit to junior secondary.