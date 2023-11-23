Frustration as 2023 KCPE candidates unable to access results

The announcement of the release of results Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) on Thursday morning has been followed by frustration as candidates and families are unable to access the data close to two hours later.

Short text messages to the USSD code (40054) given by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu when he released the results at 11.00 have the following message: “Dear customer, the KCPE 2023 results are not available. Kindly try again later after the announcement.”

Knec officials said that their IT personnel were working hard to resolve the “technical issue”.

“Greetings, we apologise for the delay in accessing KCPE 2023 results. We will update you once they are available on 40054,” Knec said in a message to subscribers at 13.14.