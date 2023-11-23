KCPE 2023: Top candidate scores 428 marks

The top candidate in this year’s Standard Eight examinations scored 428 marks out of 500, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced.

CS Machogu did not name the top candidates during the official release of the results on Thursday in Nairobi.

A total of 8,525 candidates scored 400 marks and above, 352,782 scored between 300 and 399 marks.

The CS also announced that 658,278 candidates scored between 200 and 299 marks. 383,025 candidates got between 100 and 199 marks.

A total of 2,060 candidates scored 99 marks and below.

At the same time, the CS announced that Form One selection will to start on Monday, November 27, and conclude in two weeks.

The Education CS said the early completion of the selection exercise is aimed at giving parents adequate time to prepare for admissions to secondary school.

Meanwhile, a special KCPE exam will be administered in January 2024 for 9,354 candidates who missed the last 8-4-4 primary school national assessment, CS Machogu announced.

A total of 1,406,557 candidates sat for the 2023 examinations with all qualifying for admission to form one in line with the government’s 100 percent transition policy.

Some 721,544 of the candidates were boys while 685,017 were girls.