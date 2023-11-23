5 arid counties registered more overage candidates: CS Machogu

Five counties in the arid and semi-arid regions had the highest percentage of KCPE candidates aged 18 and above.

Education cabinet secretary Ezekiel Machogu said the 2023 examinations recorded 1,023,859 candidates in the appropriate age bracket.

This represented 72.31 per cent of the total number of candidates. The CS said the positive trend has been observed over the past five years.

The Ministry of Education sets 13 to 15 years as the appropriate age group for learners to complete primary education at Standard 8. This will change to 11-14 years under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Mandera County had the highest number of overage candidates with 33.90 per cent, followed by Garissa with 25.86 per cent and Turkana County with 24.50 per cent of its candidates over the age of 18.

From the Coast, Kwale County had 16.09 per cent of its candidates aged over 18, followed by Kilifi with 15.66 per cent.

Baringo County had the highest percentage of candidates considered to be minors (12 years and below) at 7.30 per cent, followed by Wajir which had 6.37 per cent of its candidates as minors. They were followed by Bomet (5.99 per cent), Kericho (5.82 per cent) and West Pokot (5.57 per cent).