Form One admissions off to smooth start in schools

Thousands of Form One students were yesterday admitted to secondary schools, with some parents arriving at schools from Sunday to beat long admission queues.

At Kapsabet Boys in Nandi County,70 per cent of the students had been admitted by noon, with Chief Principal Kipchumba Maiyo saying he expected to admit over 600 learners. He explained that he had encountered many needy cases, but had admitted them awaiting sponsors to facilitate their education.

At St Joseph Chepterit Girls, students started arriving by 6am with 380 students expected to report. Chief Principal Francisca Chepkwony said that most parents, save for special cases, had paid school fees.

Meteitei Boys Secondary School, which was expecting to admit 420 learners, made several adjustments to accommodate the students.

At Moi Girls Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County, 450 students were admitted, with Chief Principal Juliana Kirui saying the exercise would continue until Friday.

In West Pokot, Chewoyet National School Principal Kiminisi Barasa said they had admitted more than 100 students by mid-day. At Kapenguria School, Principal Moses Ndeda said they were expecting to admit more than 500 students and had received more than 100 by noon yesterday.

Principal Patricia Nandi Khagai of Chesta Girls said that over 50 students out of 150 expected had reported by 1 pm.

In Turkana County, St Kevin Mixed Day Secondary School expected to admit 294 students. Principal Thomas Lokuruka said that the admission process was going on smoothly.

County Commissioner Jacob Ouma assured parents that security has been heightened with the deployment of the General Service Unit, Anti-Stock Theft Unit, Rapid Deployment Unit, Regular Police and National Police Reservists.

“It won't be business as usual with the ongoing security operation at Lokwar, Nakwamoru, Namukuse, and farms along River Turkwel, aimed at flushing out all armed bandits so that the admission of Form Ones and learning is not interrupted,” he said.

In Nyanza and Western regions, Education ministry officials said they will carry out a mop up of learners who will fail to report to school by the end of the week.

Homa Bay Sub-County Director of Education Ziada Osano said the mop up will ensure all who sat their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam in 2022 transit to secondary school.

In Mbita, parents at St Stephen Kirindo Secondary disrupted admissions as they protested the poor performance posted by the school in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam. They closed the school’s main gate and blocked the principal from accessing the institution.

Kisumu School Principal Duncan Owiye said they were expecting 524 students.

At Kakamega School, two classrooms were converted into a dormitory to accommodate an extra 150 learners, with 500 more expected to be admitted by the end of exercise.

In Vihiga County, Chavakali Boys Secondary had admitted 200 students by 11am, out of a total of 480 expected. “The number might go up to 600. Most of the students are expected on Tuesday,” said Deputy Principal Benedict Khayati.

In Kisii County, parents decried high costs of uniforms, with a parent complaining that he was forced to spend close to Sh50,000 buying items not indicated in the admission letter.

A spot check by the Nation established that schools in the region were still compelling parents to buy uniforms from schools despite a directive by the government. A teacher from one of the schools said arrangements had been made to procure the uniforms and other items by September last year.

At Kisii School, 410 students had reported by midday with a total of 670 to be admitted.

In Nakuru County, some students reported without all essential items. John Momanyi, whose son was reporting to Nakuru Boys High School said he had been forced to forgo some items.

In Naivasha, parents and guardians flocked shopping malls in a last minute rush, with most complaining of high prices.

“All the items have exaggerated prices. Uniforms are very costly. Prices have increased by more than 50 per cent,” complained Cynthia Achieng.

As others reported, five boys from Maralal informal settlement and three girls stayed at home due to lack of school fees. They include Rowling’s Lomis who was called to Kagumo High School, Shaloam Kakai, Purity Waithera who is supposed to join Alliance Girls High School and her twin sister Nelly Wanjiru called to Afraha Secondary School.

“I am very confused. I’m not sure if I will proceed with my education despite working hard and doing my best. My parents are struggling to provide for us,” said Waithera. For the first term, the family is required to raise Sh47,596.

Getrude Moraa Osinde who scored 322 marks and was called to St Angela Merici Isibania Girls may also fail to report.

“I lost my father seven years ago, he was the sole provider. I plead with any well-wisher to come to my rescue,” she said.

In Meru, principals said they had recorded a high number of students reporting. However, some parents lamented that due to the high cost of books and other items, they were hard pressed for money and asked principals to admit their children as they look for money.

County education officials said they were trying to establish if there were students who had challenges reporting to schools they had been called to.

Tigania West Deputy County Commissioner Evans Nganga said administrators would from next week start locating those who had not reported.



