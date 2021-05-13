File | Shutterstock

Education

Prime

Even 28,000 with grade E can study to doctorate level

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

More than 28,000 scored Grade E in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, 141 of them from national schools.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.