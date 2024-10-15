End of the road: UoN council finally fires Prof Kiama

The council of the University of Nairobi has announced that the tenure of the suspended vice-chancellor, Prof Stephen Kiama, has now been terminated after more than a year of wrangling at the institution.

In a letter dated October 14, 2024, the council, through its chairman, Prof Amukowa Anangwe, said Prof Kiama ceased being the vice chancellor on September 27.

“The Council wishes to inform the University community that Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama's services as an employee of the University of Nairobi were terminated effective September 27, 2024. Reasons for his termination were promptly communicated to him,” the letter reads.

Prof Kiama and the council have been on a collision path and his sacking now seals his fate. His contract was meant to end in January 2025.

“The university community should rest assured that whenever called upon, the council will rise to the occasion and discharge its mandate faithfully and within the beacons of law,” Prof Amukowa said, urging for “individual and collective commitment to dedicated service in the pursuit of the university's vision and mission to our society, our country Kenya and the world at large.”

The UoN governing council had on August 3 suspended Prof Kiama for three months with immediate effect, sparking yet another row with the embattled university boss.

Acting vice chancellor

In its directive, the council instructed Margaret Jesang Hutchinson to take over as acting vice chancellor.

“During the council meeting on Friday, August 2, 2024, we resolved to suspend Prof Kiama for three months, pending ongoing investigations into his conduct, including allegations of misconduct and insubordination. The council also decided to undertake disciplinary action on issues of insubordination and gross misconduct. While Professor Kiama is on suspension, all staff and students are instructed not to engage with him on official university matters,” said Prof Anangwe at the time.

Governance issues have plagued the higher learning institution and appeared to had taken a political angle after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua waded into the dispute that pitted Prof Kiama against the varsity council.

At the centre of the differences is a succession battle as the contract of the VC comes to an end on January 5, 2025. Although VC Kiama had requested for an extension, sources indicated that the council does not intend to renew his contract.

In April, the council had again attempted to send the VC on compulsory leave but he stayed after the intervention of powerful government officials.

In May 2024, the UoN Council had sent Prof Kiama on leave, upholding its April 19, 2024 decision. But the leadership tussle at the institution escalated further after Prof Kiama defied the communication by the university council that he would proceed on leave.