The emotional highs and lows of being a final year student

As they approach the climax of their academic journey, many fourth year students find themselves grappling with heightened anxiety and stress. The pressure to excel academically, secure employment after graduation, and meet familial expectations weighs heavily on their shoulders.

Compounding these personal struggles is the new university funding model, which has been criticised for not being sufficiently student-centered. Its implementation has left many wondering whether they will be able to complete their education.

Frequent strikes and protests by university workers and lecturers over remuneration and better working conditions end up disrupting studies and causing delays in graduation. This causes anxiety among those who are about to graduate as it often necessitates additional resources, and often means delayed career progression.

Balancing these pressures with their aspirations is a constant struggle, making this final year particularly challenging.





Bartholomew Nyagonchonga, 23, is final year student at the University of Nairobi, pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in performing arts and literature. Photo credit: Pool

University life has ups and downs. I started my first-year classes during the Covid-19 pandemic, so I took the classes online. That was quite challenging. I missed the orientation ceremony because I wasn’t familiar with the online system. I had to seek help from my fellow students to enable me join the classes.

I started my studies around the fifth week of my first year, and we began physical classes in the second year. The first two years were difficult, but eventually I got used to it.

Being a final-year student is tough. You realise that campus life is ending, and thoughts of what to do after finishing classes are constantly on your mind. “What will I do after finishing my studies?” Going through this while still going to class and preparing for exams can be depressing.

I keep hearing that there are no jobs in Kenya, and I wonder if I’ll be one of those graduates who have nothing to do. In the end, will it be worth it to spend four years in school? I pity those who have missing marks because it just adds to the pressure.

Early this year, I was doing my internship, I used to spend several hours on film sets, yet I always had classes in the morning. Sometimes I slept just three hours. Balancing everything was really hard.

Additionally, my literature course requires me to read a lot of books. While on internship, finding time to rest was a big challenge. Initially I took six units, but I had to drop to four because the workload was too much.

Being a final year student also comes with some tough choices. In my case, performing arts and literature are related courses, but they are very different. If I choose performing arts or film, I need to focus on stage performance. If I choose literature, I need to find opportunities in the field of writing or teaching.

Becoming a literature teacher is tough because it requires a postgraduate degree in education. Teachers struggle to find employment, so I'm not sure I want to join that profession.

Without someone to guide you, it is difficult to navigate the film industry. And if you go out on your own, you need money to create your own projects. Employers, even in the film industry, want experienced people.

Let us not even talk about surviving in Nairobi. You need money for rent and many other expenses.

As the firstborn, I feel pressured to find a job upon graduating. My parents expect me to work in an office. Convincing them to trust my career path is tough. They won’t understand that I want to be a filmmaker. They also want me to start a Master’s degree. If I don’t get the kind of job they expect, they might see me as a failure.

But I’ve learned to be resilient. University life prepares you for the real, tough world.

Paul Gitaranga, 21, is a student at Kenya Methodist University, pursuing Bachelor of Medicine in Surgery. Photo credit: Pool



For me, adjusting to campus life was tough from the beginning, but by the second year, I began to get the hang of it. In campus, you meet friends from different courses, which helps you learn new things from various fields. The freedom you get also teaches you to manage your life and be your own boss. You learn to depend on yourself and make sound decisions.

As a medicine student, I have to pay close attention to my studies. I can't afford to repeat a year, so I have to work hard.

The final year is all about time management. As you get closer to graduation, you must complete tasks, assignments, exams and projects on time, otherwise you will not graduate.

Usually, we face the challenge of missing marks, where lecturers are either transferred, or retire before entering your marks. This creates pressure because you can’t graduate unless all your units are marked as completed.

The job market in Kenya is another nightmare. In school, you are conditioned to focus on your studies first and deal with the real world after graduation. But once you graduate, you face a tough, unfamiliar world, which can be frustrating.

As a student of medicine, I am required to take internship at a government hospital, and afterwards, I expect to be posted to different places. Right now, many interns are at home because the government hasn’t been posting interns due to an ongoing workers’ strike.

Some interns have applied to private hospitals while others are working as pharmacists in chemists or pharmaceutical industries to gain experience. As for me, after the internship, I hope to find a private hospital to work at. People say there are no jobs, but sometimes you have to create opportunities for yourself.

Aside from the pressure of exams and assignments, peers, parents, and friends have very high expectations for final year students. Relatives may want you to take a course you don’t want, or criticise your choice, saying it is not a marketable course. Students in courses like pharmacy or medicine might tell others in education or business that their courses aren’t marketable, and this negativity can leave you confused.

I’m almost graduating so I need to think not just as a student, but as someone ready to face new challenges. I have to understand the job market and manage my finances properly.

In previous years, I relied on my parents and the Helb loan, but now I need to figure things out on my own. I must learn to manage my finances, network with employed people, and find ways to update my skills. For example, I might open a pharmacy or a chemist. I therefore need to understand the capital and resources needed for this.

Maureen Kimani, 22, is a software engineering student at Pioneer International University. Photo credit: Pool



When I first joined university, I was excited but also nervous. I realised that I liked procrastinating. I would get assignments and relax thinking I had plenty of time, and before I knew it, the deadline was upon me, and I was rushing to complete my work. This habit has been a source of stress for me.

High expectations from my family and teachers have been another source of pressure. My family expects me to excel, and my teachers push for top performance. This often makes me feel inadequate, which in turn affects my performance during exams.

Balancing my academic work, extracurricular activities, and a part-time job I have is challenging. I often have little time left for practical learning, which is crucial for my IT studies. The lectures and exams are mostly theoretical, and practical lessons are scarce and brief. This makes it hard to acquire the technical skills I need.

During my internship, I felt very unprepared for the work environment. The lack of practical skills made me anxious about my future. I found myself working on tasks unrelated to IT, like filling tenders and handling payments for a car-hiring company. The lecturers’ strike led to the closure of universities, which meant our classes were disrupted and this caused a delay in graduation. That was particularly hard for the graduating class. It meant delayed career progression. It also increased the financial burden as we had to have more pocket money, and pay additional school fees and rent.

Despite these challenges, I remain determined. I know I have to take time to learn practical skills outside class so that I can feel more competent and confident as I head into the job market. I spend hours researching and practicing on my own, focusing on areas that align with my hobbies and career goals.

I believe that being honest about my academic experience is crucial. I hope my family will support my decisions after graduation, even if they don’t align with their expectations. At the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me.

As graduation approaches, I feel a mix of fear and excitement. The journey has been tough, but I have learned valuable lessons about perseverance and self-reliance. I am ready to face the future, knowing that I can overcome any obstacle with determination and hard work.

Mark Ochieng, 24, is student at Pioneer International University, studying international relations and diplomacy. Photo credit: Pool



I have learned a lot since I joined university. We’ve visited NGOs such as the United Nations as part of our coursework, which has given us a taste of the outside world.

When I started my course, I didn’t know much about international relations. But as we interacted with academic material, I saw that what we learn in class is actually useful in the real world. So, if you don’t take the theory seriously, you won’t understand the practical part.

As a final-year student, I am facing a lot of pressure, both internally and from society.

My parents believe that going to campus will automatically lead to a better life and a good job. But once you’re inside, you realise that you’re only given knowledge. It is up to you to make something out of it. Now that I’m about to finish, I am expected to get a job based either on what I’ve learned, or from other sources.

I don’t expect much when it comes to finding a job because of the high unemployment rate in Kenya. I plan to focus on entrepreneurship while searching for a job. My main goal is to get an IT related job.

Due to financial challenges, I had to defer my studies at the end of my third year. My parents couldn’t afford the school fees because they were supporting my brother and little sister so I decided to pause my studies for one academic year.

During this time, I had to hustle. I worked as a cyber-assistant, and started poultry farming, which really helped me earn some money. I also gained a lot of experience, especially in finance management.

Now, I understand that money doesn’t come easily, so I must use it wisely. My main priority is to find a way of paying my school fees to avoid stress while studying. After that, I will focus on my personal needs. I must plan my finances carefully because I don’t know what awaits me after graduation.