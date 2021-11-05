Egerton University workers protest over delayed CBA

Egerton University

Egerton University workers representative from left Mr Joshua Orinda (Kudheiha), Mr Kipchumba Ruto (Kusu ), Prof Mwaniki Ngari (Uasu Chapter chairman) and Dr Grace Kibue (Uasu chapter secretary) lead other members to protest the failure by the university management to implement the 2017-2021 CBA on November 4, 2021.


Photo credit: Francis Mureithi| Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Hundreds of workers belonging to three unions at Egerton University protested the delay by the university management to implement the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

