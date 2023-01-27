Education CS Machogu reveals top 17 schools with As in 2022 KCSE
The Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu has revealed that Mang’u and Alliance High Schools led with the most A-plain grades in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.
The two schools had 82 and 72 A-plain grades respectively.
Here is a list of the top schools with As in 2022 KCSE:
Mangu High School -82
Alliance High School-72
Maranda High School -63
Kapsabet High School -52
Kaanga High School-49
Maseno School- 48
Kenya High School-41
St Anthony's Boys High School Kitale-41
Alliance Girls High School-39
Nairobi School-39
Moi High School Kabarak -33
Cardinal Otunga-Mosocho-28
Nyambaria High School-28
Meru High School -22
Kisii High School -22
Pangani Girls -20
Moi Girls High School Eldoret-20