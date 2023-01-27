CS Machogu: Mang'u, Alliance High were the top schools in KCSE 2022

The Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu has revealed that Mang’u and Alliance High Schools led with the most A-plain grades in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

The two schools had 82 and 72 A-plain grades respectively.

The CS denied allegations that there was cheating in the 2022 KCSE exam.

He was speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi on Friday while overseeing the distribution of Grade 7 books for Junior Secondary School

“I have seen misrepresentation and incorrect information. People have said that we produced so many As, this is propaganda coined by sadists," he said.

He insisted that he could not deny any deserving candidate who got an A grade their rightful score.

Additionally, he noted that there was only a 2 per cent improvement in the number of students who attained direct entry points to university. He said the number improved from 17.49 per cent in 2021 to 19.03 per cent.

“There is no major change in performance compared to the last two years that warrants the social media outcry. And the figures of Kenyans who transition to university when compared to global figures of 30 per cent is still much lower,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to stop profiling communities adding that in the Nyanza region, where he comes from, Siaya County led with 72 As, followed by Migori 66 A, Kisumu 59 As, Kisii 50 As, Homa Bay 47 As and Nyamira with 31 As.

He said that there was no problem with more students qualifying to join universities.

He attributed the good performance of Nyambaria High School to the leadership of Mr Boaz Owino who transferred from Maranda High School.

“It is not a miracle but a case of exemplary leadership,” he said.

The CS asked Kenyans to desist from rumour-mongering online on matters education and urged those with credible evidence on exam cheating to come forward.