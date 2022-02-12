Dons' strike: Recalled Egerton University students at crossroads

Egerton University

The main entrance of Egerton University, Njoro Campus in Nakuru County.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

More than 18,000 Egerton University students are at a crossroads after  lecturers vowed to continue with their strike even as the senate recalled them.

