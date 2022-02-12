Dons' strike: Recalled Egerton University students at crossroads

More than 18,000 Egerton University students are at a crossroads after lecturers vowed to continue with their strike even as the senate recalled them.

In a notice to students and staff, the Egerton University Senate said normal teaching will resume on Monday.

The notice signed by Egerton University Registrar Academics Affairs Prof Mwanarusi Saidi was dismissed by the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Egerton Chapter.

The union officials said the lecturers were not ready to teach until a return to work formula was negotiated and signed between the union and the university management.

"Egerton University lecturers shall not return to work until their grievances are addressed and a watertight return to work formula is negotiated and signed," said Uasu Egerton Chapter Secretary Grace Kibue on Saturday.

Pay row

This means there is no end to the protracted pay row battle that has rocked the 83 –year-old cash strapped institution.

The Njoro-based institution was closed on November 26 last year after lecturers demanded the full implementation of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“I have learned with shock that the Egerton University management and the union leaders have not resolved their disputes, I'm a bit hesitant to release my daughter to travel back to Njoro campus with this kind of stalemate," said a parent from Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

Another parent said she had tried in vain to access the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service portal to transfer his son from Egerton to Chuka University of Science and Technology.

"I'm tired of the frequent closures of the university, my son is worried he may take longer to complete his studies," said another parent.

Worried parents

A lecturer at the Njoro campus said the university’s image was at stake as many students were shunning the institution while parents were advising this year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education candidates to think twice before choosing Egerton University.

"For the last three months, I have received many calls from worried parents who want to transfer their sons and daughters from Egerton University," said a lecturer from the institution.

She added: "The university management must sit down with union officials and strike a deal that will end the stalemate which is hurting the students, parents and the community around Njoro Campus whose lives depend on the university."

Some students seem to have lost hope. One student identified as Deno said: "Studying at Egerton University is a stressful experience, the university management should give us transfer letters to enable us to complete our studies in other universities."

Mr David Masibo said: "If the university has no money what do the lecturers expect it to do? The students have paid their fees and deserve to get value for their money."

Mr Nehemiah Hika called on Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to intervene and save parents and students from further suffering.