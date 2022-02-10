PS Simon Nabukwesi: Frequency of strikes in varsities sends away donors

Egerton University

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi (right) at Egerton University in Nakuru when he officially opened Sh11million World Bank-funded Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Agriculture and Agribusiness Management office complex on February 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The frequency of strikes in public universities is sending wrong signals to donors, the Principal Secretary for University Education and Research Simon Nabukwesi said yesterday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.