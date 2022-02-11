Egerton University dons vow to continue with strike as senate recalls students

Egerton University is set to be reopened after nearly three months' closure due to lecturers' strike.

The Njoro-based institution was closed on November 26 last year after more than 500 lecturers downed their tools to demand the full implementation of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

"Egerton University Senate at its 537th meeting held on February 11, 2022, resolved that the university be re-opened. By this notice all students are informed that the reporting dates are February 12 and 13," said the notice signed by Registrar Academics Affairs Prof Mwanarusi Saidi

But even as the university senate held a crisis meeting on Friday, the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Egerton Chapter officials held a parallel meeting in Nakuru City where they vowed to continue with their strike.

Reopen the university

"We have learned with shock that the Egerton University Senate, in its sitting today (Friday, February 11, 2022) decided to reopen the university without due regard to the current negotiations stalemate with Uasu," said Uasu Egerton Chapter Secretary Grace Kibue.

She added: "For the avoidance of doubts, Egerton University dons shall not return to work until their grievances are addressed and a watertight return to work formula is negotiated and signed."

The union warned that the lecturers will not teach until a return to work formula is signed between Uasu and the university management.

"We're in a lawful strike protesting the toxic work environment characterised by threats, intimidation, and withheld salaries from July 2020 and the unremitted third party and other statutory deductions dating as far as 2017," said the Uasu Chapter secretary-general Grace Kibue.

The university management had suspended all the 16 Uasu chapter officials for absconding duties but the decision was quashed by the High Court which reinstated them.

Dr Kibue said the dons have ceded much ground to break the protracted negotiations stalemate but the university management board and the council has shown little goodwill.

Uasu Egerton chairperson Mwaniki Ngari said the reopening of the university was bad since the teaching staff had not been consulted.

"We're not going to work, lecturers cannot resume work without an agreed return to work formula," said Prof Ngari.

Dr Kibue faulted the Ministry of Education for failing to address the financial crisis in public universities.