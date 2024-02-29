Daystar University

Don’t force students to attend church, CS Machogu tells Daystar University

The entrance to Daystar University's main campus in Athi River.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Machogu said the university explained that all students are admitted with full knowledge of its Christian background
  • He added that the administration of the university denied that release of students’ marks is conditional on attendance of the services.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Bank to mouth: Alarm as Kenyans take loans to buy food, clothes

    BD EMERGENCY LOAN

  2. PREMIUM Why Nadco report has split parliamentary leadership

    Kalonzo Musyoka

  3. PREMIUM Insurers owe policyholders Sh39bn in delayed payments

  4. PREMIUM Mystery of missing lecturer found dead in city bus park

  5. PREMIUM Lacuna in law that is aiding misuse of billions of shillings