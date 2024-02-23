Ezekiel Machogu

Graduates from private varsities denied certificates as institutions demand Sh31.4bn

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala during the Leadership and Training Workshop for vice chancellors and principals of public universities on February 12 in Mombasa.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Private universities claim Sh31.4 billion from the government in pending bills.
  • Private varsities graduates' degree certificates are being withheld because of debts owed to the institutions by the government.

