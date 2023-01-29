Kabarak University bans inappropriate dress code among students

Kabarak University is the latest institution of higher learning to ban ‘inappropriate’ dressing among students.

Other universities that have banned ‘inappropriate dressing’ include; The University of Eldoret, Kenya Methodist University, Strathmore, United States International University Africa, Catholic and Daystar University.

The university owned by former President Daniel arap Moi’s family has banned mini-skirts, skin tights, ragged and ripped jeans, tumbo cuts, bum shorts and transparent dresses.

According to an internal memo dated January 24, 2023, copied to all students, the university has asked the learners to strictly adhere to a ‘standard dress code’ at all times.

“This is to remind all students that they should dress according to the modesty and grooming standards (standard attire for ladies and for men). Students should adhere to the Kabarak University Students Handbook Clause 9.7, which stipulates that all students are expected at all times to dress according to the modesty and grooming standards,” reads the internal memo signed by university Dean of Students Dorcas Githaiga.

“All students should also observe the Wednesday chapel dress code that requires all ladies to be dressed in modest skirts and dresses. Note that dressing smartly gives God honour and enhances our personality and professionalism,” the statement further reads.

Dressing inappropriately

The memo seen by Nation.Africa is a warning to university students against dressing inappropriately within the varsity premises.

A source at the Nakuru-based university revealed that the institution’s management is concerned by a trend in which students have been wearing miniskirts and ripped jeans among other attire on its premises and even in church.

“The university management got concerned after some students dropped their guard and started wearing inappropriate attire even to the university chapel, “revealed a university official.

“All students are expected to dress in simple, decent, modest and appropriate attire,” added the official.

The institution was established in 2000 by its founding chancellor the late retired President Daniel Moi.

The institution was granted a Letter of Interim in October 2000 and later opened its doors for the first batch of students in 2002.

On May 16, 2008, the university was awarded the Charter by the third President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki, making it a fully-fledged accredited university.

In July 2020, the university installed Kanu chairman Gideon Moi as its second chancellor.

On its website, the institution indicates that it is a ‘Christian University’ established to meet the demand for higher education in Kenya and offer quality education based on strong moral principles.

Kabarak University’s directive comes just two weeks after Kenya Methodist University dispatched a similar memo warning students reporting after holidays to adhere to the institution’s prescribed dress code.

Transparent dresses

In a memo dated January 5, 2023, and signed by Dr Esther Mbaabu, the Dean of Students at the university, made public some of the outfits and fashions they will not accept in the institution including; mini-skirts, skin-tight trousers, ripped jeans, tumbo cuts, bum shorts, and transparent dresses revealing parts of the body and inner clothing.

The university also asked male students to avoid dreadlocks, plaited hair and earrings. They were also asked not to wear clothes revealing the chest.

The University of Eldoret also recently issued a memo warning its students against dressing inappropriately within the varsity premises.

The memo has drawn immediate criticism from a section of the student population who feel that some of the prescribed dress code was old-fashioned.