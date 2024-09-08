Government bows to pressure, forms committees to review varsity funding model amid protest threats

The government has bowed to mounting pressure to review the new funding model for higher education and formed two working committees to look into the issues raised by students, parents and other stakeholders.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos on Sunday, September 8, announced the formation of the committees, which he tasked with reviewing the implementation of the model and making recommendations for improvement.

His decision came as a last-ditch effort to appease student leaders who had called for nationwide demonstrations to protest against the new model that categorises learners in five bands, based on their family backgrounds, among other factors.