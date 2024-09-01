CUE explores Kiabonyoru High School as potential site for Nyamira University

The Commission for University Education (CUE) is investigating the suitability of Kiabonyoru High School in North Mugirango Constituency as a possible site for the establishment of Nyamira University as was recently announced by President William Ruto.

Led by the Chief Executive Officer Prof Mike Kuria, the commission deployed a team of “high caliber” experts to the ground to ensure that they make the most appropriate decision on the issue.

A tussle has been brewing for several weeks now, and 44 individuals, including West Mugirango MP Stephen Mogaka, are in court seeking to declare Dr Ruto’s announcement null and void, saying that it is the mandate of CUE to recommend suitable locations for universities.

Members of parliament from Nyamira County have each been pulling apart wanting the university established in their respective constituencies.

“We came as the CUE to ensure that there is a strong foundation for university education on this land, in this institution and in this place. We came here physically so that we can say we have seen it,” said Prof Kuria.

The CUE Executive Officer explained that their entourage consisted of high caliber architects, finance professionals, and lawyers to make sure that they get it right amidst the contestation.

Even so, the CUE is yet to declare any site.

The CUE team was flanked by Kisii University Vice Chancellor Prof Nathan Ogechi and area MP Joash Nyamoko.

Kisii University is acting as the mentor institution in the establishment of the new varsity.

Prof Kuria explained that CUE has since received recommendations from Kisii University regarding the establishment of the new institution.

“We are looking at that (Kisii University recommendations) very closely to ensure that the decisions, the recommendations that we make are based on evidence that we have been able to collect from here. However, we are required by law to follow certain procedures,” he said.

CUE is expected to forward their recommendations to the Ministry of Education once they are done.

Several residents of North Mugirango showed up at the Kiabonyoru site, where they expressed optimism that the university will be located there.

“Our intention is not only to find the location but also ensure that students who will come here from all parts of the country will get recognition due to their qualifications upon graduation,” Prof Kuria said.

He went further to state that the institution that is to be set up should offer high quality education such that even the highest placed in the society can comfortably take their children to study there.

The remarks were echoed by Prof Ogechi who said that their recommendations to the government will be evidence-based.

On his part, Mr Nyamoko defended Kiabonyoru as the suitable site for the proposed university, saying the area has adequate land and serene environment.

Geographically, Kiabonyoru is the tallest hill in Nyamira County, and is the source of River Gucha which empties itself to Lake Victoria after navigating through several constituencies in Nyamira, Kisii and Migori counties.

“A university is like an industry and it has many opportunities. That is why others are also fighting for it to go to their areas of interest. We also must fight as men and ensure it is located here,” Mr Nyamoko said.

But Mr Mogaka said in protest, “The commission’s credibility is in jeopardy because of the drama that was witnessed at Kiabonyoru which was not necessary. The commission is visiting all sites earmarked and this confirms my position that the President did not give the university to Kiabonyoru.”

He said Kiabonyoru, which had initially recommended to be the location of a constituent college of Eldoret University and allocated Sh 100 million was a crime scene since the project never took off and the money cannot be accounted for.

“At Kiabonyoru, their visit was infiltrated by suspects in the loss of the Sh100 million, who caused drama and hijacked the visit of the independent commission to cause an impression that it had agreed to have the university there,” Mr Mogaka said.

He said CUE must disabuse itself of the 'shenanigans' and carry out its mandate diligently.