Ruto: Nyamira's first university will be located in Kiabonyoru

President William Ruto has announced the establishment of the first university in Nyamira County at Kiabonyoru, ending the contest between North Mugirango, West Mugirango, Kitutu Masaba and Borabu constituencies.

There has been a tussle over the location of the university, with each elected leaders lobbying for its establishment in their areas.

President Ruto, who commenced his three-day development tour in Gusii region, on Monday appeared to bow to pressure from North Mugirango residents and their MP Joash Nyamoko when he made the announcement.

"MP Nyamoko has revealed a secret here. We were waiting for the due process. But because Nyamoko has revealed the secret here, I have no option. Before the end of this year, I will come to inspect the university's progress," said President Ruto.

He asked Kisii University management to start the process of establishment of Nyamira University in Kiabonyoru as he continues to look for Sh500 million for its construction.

Mr Nyamoko had told the President to keep his promise on the university issue as discussed sometimes back in a private meeting.

The lawmaker went on to say that he was the minority in Nyamira, given that he was the only MP elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the 2022 polls and so he deserved to be rewarded with the institution.

Earlier on, while Mr Nyamoko had said Dr Ruto would launch the university at the present day Kiabonyoru High, his West Mugirango counterpart, Stephen Mogaka, said the item was not in the President’s itinerary.

Controversy surrounding the establishment of the university has in recent months caused divisions amongst elected leaders including Mr Nyamoko and Mr Mogaka, as well as their Borabu and Kitutu Masaba counterparts Patrick Osero and Clive Gisairo, respectively.

Also caught up in the tussle is Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo.

Each of the leaders seemed to be pushing to have the proposed university within his constituency or political bedrock.

The proposed sites included Manga in Kitutu Masaba; Senator Kebaso Secondary School and Riakimai in West Mugirango; Ikonge and Kiamogake in North Mugirango; and Kiabonyoru which lies on the border of North Mugirango and Borabu Constituencies.

Kisii University, working closely with the CUE, is expected to assist in the take-off of the proposed Nyamira University.

Talks about the establishment of a university in Nyamira started during the time of pioneer governor John Nyagarama.

Kenya envisions that every county should have a university. Nyamira is one of those counties that are yet to have one.