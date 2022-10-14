CS Magoha wants annual varsity fees increased from Sh16,000
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has called for an increase in university fees from the current Sh16,000 per year.
The outgoing CS said the amount that was set years ago has since lost value.
He also said only needy students should be funded by the government and asked the new government to come up with a sustainable funding model.
He also urged lecturers to allow President William Ruto's government to settle before they start issuing pay increase demands.
More follows