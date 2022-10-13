President William Ruto promises to employ 30,000 teachers from January

President William Ruto has promised to employ at least 30,000 teachers from January next year.

The president was speaking in Komarock, Nairobi during the official opening of Komarock South Primary School which started to admit students two weeks ago.

He was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha among other leaders.

“I have already held discussions with Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and starting January, at least 30,000 will be employed. As I promised during my campaign, that the government will employ more teachers in the country.”

He added that they will consistently and deliberately reduce the gap that the country has between the teachers who should be in school and the teachers who are in school.

“I deliberately came to open this school so that our leaders in Nairobi can know that there are thousands of our children not going to school in Nairobi County,” he said.

At the same time, the President said that the teachers at Komarock South Primary School who have been working as volunteers to be employed by TSC by next week.

He said that thousands of children are not going to school in Nairobi County, and the government must get additional pieces of land where they can build more schools.

“We need to get additional spaces and resources for the learning of the children in Nairobi County. We must get additional land where we can build schools for our children.”

Dr Ruto further added that they are going to double funds used for the school feeding programme so as to be able to feed “our children and they can stay in school.

Speaking during at the same event, Governor Sakaja added that the county has embarked on a school feeding program that'll see them setup a kitchen in every constituency, each to serve 11 schools.”