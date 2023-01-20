CS Machogu to unveil KCSE results on Friday

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu will likely oversee release the 2022 Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results today (Friday).

Sources at the Ministry told the Nation that marking is complete and that results are ready for release.

Candidates sat the exam between December 2 and December 23, 2022, with about 884,263 learners writing the national test.

The exam marking process, which began on January 2, 2023, was marred by disruptions at one centre after a section of teachers downed their tools while citing unfavourable working conditions and poor pay.

The examiners of Christian Religious Education (CRE) Paper One at St Francis Girls in Mang’u threatened to delay release of the exam results. However, marking continued following intervention from top Ministry officials.

It is expected that CS Machogu will not rank schools or students as was the case during release of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results in December.

In 2021, the results of 441 KCSE candidates were cancelled because of exam irregularities including use of mobile phones, sneaking in unauthorised materials and impersonation.