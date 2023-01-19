Boy whose father was beheaded to study at Starehe for free

The bright Tharaka Nithi County boy whose father was murdered in cold blood on Monday over an alleged ancestral land ownership dispute will study for free at Starehe Boys’ Centre.

In a press statement on Thursday, Starehe Centre director, Mr Fred Okono said the school administration had received the sad news and will ensure that Gitumi Mwithi who scored 400 marks in the last Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) goes through the four-year education without paying a penny.

He said the admission letter doesn’t have to be picked today (Thursday) as earlier communicated and that the vacancy is safe until the family settles.

“He is a very bright boy, and his vacancy is safe. He will be admitted at Starehe Boys’ Centre and will go through his education without any problem," said Mr Okono.

He said the only money that the boy will be required to pay is for uniform-which is paid even by the sponsored students but already there are school old boys who have volunteered to pay the money.

The boy’s father, Julius Mwithi was beheaded at his home in Mwanyani village in Mwanyani location, Tharaka South Sub-County on Monday at around 8 am as he sought money for transport to Nairobi to pick the boy’s calling letter.

Police are still pursuing the suspected killers who fled after the incident, according to Tharaka Sub-County Police Commander Margaret Magiri.

The deceased’s wife, Grace Gakethi said the five who are close relatives – two men and three women – went to their home at around 8 pm and pretended they had gone for a peaceful dialogue over the 20-acre piece of land which has an active court case.

But they turned violent, knocked down the 60-year-old man and hacked him to death.