CS Machogu speaks on viral umbrella photo

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has defended himself after a photo surfaced on social media networks on Tuesday showing a schoolboy holding an umbrella over him at an event dubbed 'Murang'a Child Bursaries'.

Kenyans had mixed reactions to the photo, with many condemning him, saying it portrayed him in a negative light.

But Mr Machogu said the boy did it willingly, despite his protests.

“That little boy in the photo doing rounds holding an umbrella for me insisted on being by my side. Afterwards, he asked for my assistance which I extended to him. He comes from a needy background,” he said without giving details of the kind of help he accorded the boy.

The event was also attended by Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata and other local leaders. The CS said one chief tried to pull the boy away, but he resisted, saying he wanted to get his attention. He was forced to allow him to stand on the podium with him, holding the umbrella.

“Everywhere I go, children love me. He wanted to get the attention of the CS. He wanted school fees, uniform and shoes. I said OK, here’s something little for you then later I was able to consult with him and help him,” added Mr Machogu.

He was speaking at the KCB Leadership Centre in Karen when he commissioned 1,000 bursaries for learners entering Form One.

The scholarships are through the KCB Foundation Scholars Programme.

Some of the reactions Kenyans posted in response to the photo include:

@AlinurMohamed_ said: “A whole education minister mistreating a 10-year-old boy by forcing him to hold an umbrella behind him as gives his two hours speech! Why would education CS Prof Ezekiel Machogu instruct a child to hold an umbrella for him, and it's not raining, and their is no sun? This is wrong (sic).”

@GwokiMakini said: “This is actually good manners...we all did this while in school...am very maybe the parent were in attendance and his parents gave him the umbrella...now the story first (sic).”

@ElmiOthowa said: “Holding an umbrella for an elder or a respected person in society demonstrates respect and teaches kids perseverance and patience. When I was in high school, I used to stand through the entire parent-teacher session just to offer my seat to elderly parents, and it holds the same.”