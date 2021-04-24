Chuka University will promote research, says VC Erastus Njoka

Chuka University is determined to promote research and innovations that offer solutions to challenges facing the globe, Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka has said.

Prof Njoka said the institution is building a multibillion-shilling 13-storey science and technology research park, adding that it would be an incubation centre for innovation.

Prof Njoka said that during Chuka University’s ninth graduation yesterday.

He said the world needs to find cures for diseases and seek solutions to the devastating effects of global warming and environmental degradation.

“It is the job of a university to offer solutions to problems. That is why we are keen on research,” Prof Njoka said.

He added that to conserve the environment and promote renewable energy, the university initiated a three-year tree planting programme, which began in 2019.

Prof Njoka said students, workers and university partners have set a target of planting at least a million trees in Tharaka Nithi and neighbouring counties by 2022.

He said the institution, with the help of locals, planted 200,000 seedlings in 2019 and 500,000 last year. The university has set a target of 700,000 seedlings this year.

Socio-economic growth

“With this kind of contribution in fighting global warming, Chuka University should be considered for a Nobel Prize,” the VC said.

He added that the university is spearheading a campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic by informing Kenyans to obey the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

Prof Njoka said the institution distributes hand sanitiser and liquid soap made at its laboratory to the local community.

He lauded the university’s council, senate, the government and other stakeholders for supporting the institution in implementing its programmes.

Chuka University Chancellor Julius Rotich praised the government for elevating Tharaka campus to a university college.

He attributed the growth of the university to good management, including prudent use of funds and other resources.

The chancellor urged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora said Chuka University has greatly contributed to the socio-economic growth of the region.

“With the support of Chuka University, Tharaka Nithi County hopes to achieve a 20 percent tree cover by next year,” the county commissioner said.

A total of 576 students graduated during the ceremony conducted virtually.