Chuka University donates land to county for industrial park 

Chuka University has donated 100 acres to the Tharaka Nithi devolved government for the establishment of an aggregation and industrial park in Kairini.

Governor Muthomi Njuki, VC Henry Mutembei and University Council chairman David Serrem signed an MoU which also saw the county government give the institution 2.5 acres in Ndagani that was meant for an airstrip.

The national and devolved governments are establishing aggregation and industrial parks in the 47 counties for Sh500 million each.

The parks are expected to promote value addition for agricultural produce.

Every county is to provide 100 acres and contribute Sh250 million, an amount the national government has also set aside.

During the signing of the deal, Prof Mutembei said he did not understand why the former Chuka University leadership was opposed the ceding of the 100 acres to the county government.

He added that apart from teaching and engaging in research, a university is expected to support the community.

“Chuka University has met the requirements set by the government of having at least 50 acres at the main campus,” Prof Mutembei said.

Strained relationship

He said the institution would greatly benefit from the park through research and that students would be attached there for practicals.

Governor Njuki said the relationship of the county government and the university was strained in the past, blaming the situation on politics.

He said the county government would give the university the landscaping and greening contract of Meru-Nairobi highway from Keria to Kiracha and in the municipalities.

The county boss said his administration would settle electricity bills for lights at the institution.

He added that the devolved government would tarmac roads leading to private hostels that are popular with students and build a two-storied open-air market in Ndagani township.

Governor Njuki praised the university for agreeing to host the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) campus for years.

He said KMTC would move to its buildings, near Chuka Referral Hospital, next year.

Create jobs

Mr Njuki said Chuka and Embu Universities would help in the running of Itugururu Agricultural Training Institute.

Prof Serrem said the university administration should not engage in politics.

He added that Chuka University is ready to work with other institutions in solving the problems afflicting the society.

“We are open to partnerships and will participate in the establishment and running of the aggregation and industrial park,” Prof Serrem said.

The former Chuka University administration opposed the donation of the land to the county government.

The University Academic Staff Union held demonstrations, saying a master plan for the land had been developed by the university. The park project is being implemented in two phases.