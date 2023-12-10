Chuka University bags Sh100m to promote use of nuclear technologies

Chuka University has won Sh100 million from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for a project on the use of nuclear energy and related technologies to enhance agricultural productivity.

The IAEA is a United Nations intergovernmental organisation that seeks to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies in the world.

Speaking to Nation. Africa, the university's Vice Chancellor, Prof Henry Mutembei, said the project focuses on improving livestock productivity and the institution has already received equipment worth Sh50 million, including artificial insemination kits and microscopes.

He said as an animal scientist, he wrote the technical project himself and successfully defended it before the IAEA won the funding, which is a great boost to the university.

“This is a Sh100 million six-year project and already we have received equipment worth Sh50 million equipment that will boost livestock production through breeding, genetic improvement and nutrition,” said Prof Mutembei.

He said the project also involves capacity building for the staff and some have already gone for training in the best international animal production research institutions.

Available pastures

The don said with the equipment and knowledge, the university researchers will help analyse locally available pastures to know the nutritional value for better production.

He noted that most locals use a lot of resources to feed livestock but end up losing money due to poor feeding.

He said the university scientists will be able to use the equipment to analyse genetic material to improve livestock breeds.

They will also conduct community breeding to promote artificial insemination and embryo transfer, among others, which will enhance livestock productivity.

Prof Mutembei said universities can raise a lot of funds through research proposals and commended the university dons for embracing research.

“This university has not been concentrating on attracting donor funds through research, but the dons are currently doing very well. The University of Nairobi, where I have been working, gets on average Sh4 billion annually through research,” he said.

The VC noted that during graduation ceremonies he will be rewarding dons who will have brought the university research and development funds and encouraged them to work as a team.

He said there were plans to establish a Mt Kenya East Centre of Excellence in Utilisation of Nuclear Energy and Related Technologies at Chuka University in collaboration with the IAEA country liaison office.

He commended the government for subscribing to the IAEA, which enables researchers to access such funding and vowed to continue research despite his commitment to administrative responsibilities.

Prof Eunice Githae, the university's acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Paul Kamweru, the Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, and Prof Shelmith Munyiri, the Director of Research and Extension, said the equipment would also earn the university a lot of money.