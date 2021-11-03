Chavakali Boys School closed indefinitely after unrest

Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga County was on Wednesday closed indefinitely after students went on a rampage on Tuesday night and damaged property.

The principal of the school John Kuira said the institution was forced to send all the students home after they turned unruly and smashed windows.

This comes four days after a dormitory block at the national school was razed amid growing unrest in secondary schools across the country.

"They have smashed all the windows. This incident follows a fire outbreak at the dormitory on Sunday," Mr Kuira said, noting that the Board of Management was holding a meeting to assess the extent of the damage.

He said the school administration had spent the better part of Tuesday guiding and counselling the more than 2,000 students.

He said administrators were shocked that after the guiding and counselling sessions, the students turned unruly during the night.

On Tuesday, the government yielded to pressure from principals and set November 19 to November 23 as half-term break to help relieve fatigued students.

This follows a wave of unrest in schools across the country.

On Sunday, Keveye students went on a rampage protesting insecurity and high handedness by their administration.

The girls smashed windows of the administration block and demanded to be allowed to go home.