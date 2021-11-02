Schools unrest: Students charged over alleged fire plot

secondary school students court karatina

A section of secondary school students appear at a Karatina court on November 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: Stephen Munyiri | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

At least 24 students from two secondary schools were charged in a Karatina court with intention to commit a felony to burn a dormitory.

