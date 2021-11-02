Schools unrest: Students charged over alleged fire plot

At least 24 students from two secondary schools were charged in a Karatina court with intention to commit a felony to burn a dormitory.

This is after the magistrate declined to grant an application by the prosecution to withdraw the charges against them.

The students, who were unrepresented, were released on a free bond Tuesday pending the hearing of their cases after pleading not guilty.

Prosecutor Mary Kang’ethe told trial magistrate Karen Njalale that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recalled the file containing the charges preferred against them with the intention of withdrawing them pending further investigations into the matter. She argued that the DPP had the mandate to terminate proceedings at any stage.

However, in her ruling, the magistrate declined to grant the application saying the court was cognizant of the escalating unrest in schools and will take decisive action to stem the situation.

“We have a mandate to take decisive action...I therefore decline the application by the prosecution and the suspects will be charged,” she said.

Seven students from Kanjuri Boys High School were charged separately after allegedly being found with 20 litres of petrol on the night of October 28 while another five from Kiarithaini Boys were found in possession of two-and-a-half litres of petrol on the night of October 29.

Two students were charged separately with being found in possession of one roll of bhang each.

The students spent Monday night in police custody after the court failed to secure pro bono lawyers to represent them.