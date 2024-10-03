Chaos as students protest over Moi University's indefinite closure

Moi University students went on the rampage on Thursday afternoon after the institution’s administration announced the indefinite closure of its Main Campus in Kesses, Eldoret, following rising tension caused by a prolonged lecturers’ strike.

The university’s closure was communicated to the students on Thursday at 2pm, with all students directed to leave immediately.

The announcement sparked chaotic scenes with students who have missed classes for the last two months accusing the university of wasting their time at the campus.

The students who vowed not to vacate the university premises engaged riot police in running battles for the better part of Thursday afternoon.

The protesting students damaged the university’s main gate and street lights within the campus.

First Year students have not attended classes since they reported due to the lecturers’ strike, which has crippled operations at the institution.

“We are not going home. We have wasted our money and our time since this strike started. Why did the management take so long to make this decision?” posed Students’ Union Secretary General Cornelius Kipkoech.

Moi University students protest after the institution was closed indefinitely on October 3, 2024. Photo credit: Titus Ominde | Nation Media Group

In the memo, University Chancellor Prof Isaac Kosgey said the university council and management were working to ensure the resumption of normal operations at the institution.

Prof Kosgey said reopening dates would be communicated in due course.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prof Kosgey had appealed to all students to remain calm and ‘exercise utmost patience.’

He explained that the industrial action that has disrupted learning activities at the university was being addressed and further communication would be made in due course.

In the memo dated Wednesday, October 2, the VC said a meeting of the Special Senate had noted that efforts were at an advanced stage to resolve the strike.

Prof Kosgey said the Senate had noted that the university council had made significant progress by engaging with relevant government agencies to unlock the stalemate.