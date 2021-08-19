3 Egerton engineering graduates ask MPs to probe ‘unaccredited’ course

Egerton University

Egerton University’s Njoro Campus.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Three former Egerton University students have petitioned the National Assembly to investigate it, saying it offers an engineering course not accredited by the regulator.

