KMPDU moves to court to block UoN fees increase

University of Nairobi

The main entrance of the University of Nairobi which has more than doubled fees for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has moved to court to block the University of Nairobi (UoN) from doubling its fees.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Burundi president in DRC for a three-day state visit

  2. Rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray launch new offensive

  3. Police arrest LSK President Nelson Havi

  4. US urges Ethiopian unity after criticising election

  5. Opposition parties urged to unite

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.