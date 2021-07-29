Court awards students Sh15m after failing to secure jobs with degree

Technical University of Kenya

The Technical University of Kenya campus along along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

What you need to know:

  • The former students were admitted for engineering courses by University of Nairobi but were later awarded degrees by TUK against their expectation.
  • They argued that they have been unable to secure jobs because the engineering courses at TUK are not recognised by EBK.

The High Court has awarded Sh15 million to 75 former students for failing to secure jobs using an engineering degree awarded by Technical University of Kenya (TUK), which is not recognised by the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

