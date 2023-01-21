2022 KCSE: Gender parity met but boys beat girls

Kenya has almost achieved gender parity in national tests but boys still outperformed girls in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Of the 881,416 learners that sat the examination, some 50.33 per cent or 443,644 were male while females were 49.67 per cent (437,772).

“This means the country has achieved gender parity, in much the same way as we have done in primary school,” Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said yesterday.

Seven counties had more female candidates than males. These are Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Kitui, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Vihiga, and Kisumu.

Boys outperformed girls in the highest score – grade A – with 875 against 271.

A total of 4,445 boys attained grade A- (minus) compared to 1,962 girls.

According to the results, some 9,578 boys and 6,104 girls had grade B+ (plus) while 17,783 boys and 13,520 girls scored B (plain).

The score for B- (minus) was 27,245 boys and 21,474 girls while 36,950 boys and 33,138 girls scored C+ (plus) in the examination respectively.

Mr Machogu said 358,798 girls scored C (plain) with 344,505 boys attaining the same grade. These learners can join Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, Teacher Training Colleges, the Kenya Medical Training College and several other institutions of higher learning.

A total of 45,963 boys and 49,191 girls scored C (plain) while 56,469 boys and 62,599 girls had C- (minus).

Even in the lower grades of D+ and below, males performed better than females.

While 70,238 girls had D+ (plus), some 64,783 boys attained the grade. The girls who scored grade D (plain) were 79,935 while boys were 75,545.

Grade E, the lowest score in the examination, had 18,062 boys and 12,760 girls.

The results show that 84,075 girls had D- (minus) while 83,633 boys scored the grade.

Of the 2,136 candidates with special needs and disabilities who sat the 2022 Form Four national examination, a total of 120 boys and 70 girls attained C+, the minimum university entry qualification.

Only one male had A (plain)while seven boys and two girls scored A- (minus).

Twelve boys and six females scored B+ (plus) while 19 males and 14 girls had grade B.

Grade B- (minus) had 28 boys and 20 girls, while 53 boys and 28 girls attained C+ (plus) under the special needs and disabilities category.

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), some 1,055 boys and 891 girls scored C (plain) and below.

Forty eight girls and 84 boys scored C (plain) while 81 females and 109 males boys attained grade C- (minus).

One hundred and twenty seven girls and 154 boys scored D+ (plus) while 231 girls and 255 boys had D.

Some 303 girls and 336 boys scored D- while 101 girls and 117 boys had an E.

Knec says 2,706 candidates did not sit the examination despite registering. Some 1,459 were males and the rest females.

In the 2021 tests, 4,047 candidates did not sit the test, with 2,043 being females.

Out of the 826,807 candidates in 2021, some 405,489 were female while 421,318 were male.