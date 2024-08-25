‘Why we will still struggle to afford university education under new funding model’

More than 100,000 officers from the National Government Administration Office have been deployed by the state to assist in verifying information provided by applicants across the country, ensuring that no one is deprived of deserved funding.

This action follows requests from more than 12,000 students for additional funding from the Higher Education Financing, as they argued that they were assigned incorrect financial aid bands that do not match their financial situation.

The ministry said 134,029 students applied for financial aid, with 127,591 applications already categorized into various financial bands. The funds, the government said, are now being distributed to university accounts and students, with the disbursement process expected to conclude by August 30, 2024.

“We have already processed over 127,000 loan and scholarship awards. We are in the process of evaluating the appeals. As of yesterday (Thursday) evening, over 10,000 appeals have been processed and this shows that there are many Kenyans who are still interested to ensure that they are pooled in the correct band,” said Geoffrey Monari, CEO University Fund.

This came as the Education ministry directed universities to admit all students as it resolved complaints on funding, including opening an appeals channel.

However, uncertainty remains over if and when the students will be reclassified and how those from poor backgrounds will afford their food, accommodation and other expenses during that period.

Mr Monari added that the majority of students who requested to be reclassified have already enrolled in universities without having to pay any fees. However, he said, most of the students who appealed to be recategorised have reported to universities without paying any fee.

“Once we process the appeals, we will update the universities to review the household fees for the students. We will also provide this information on the HEF portal, accompanied by an SMS alert to inform the students,” he said.

“We are going to engage NGAO to visit some of these students and verify the information they have given us.”

According to the Ministry of Education, 36,947 were placed in Band 3, followed closely by Band 4 (28,280), Band 2 (26,920), Band 1 (21,840). Less than 10,000 were placed in Band 5 as 10,814 were self-sponsored.

This, as the government says it has disbursed Sh8 billion in loans and scholarships to support university students across the country. The funding includes Sh5.2 billion allocated to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) for tuition and upkeep loans and Sh2.8 billion directed to the Universities Fund for scholarships.

Education has initially directed universities to admit students, as it awaits fees allocation.

In interviews with the Nation team, students expressed concerns about the funding confusion, noting its potential impact on their education and fearing that they might not be able to attend school.

Band 1—expected to receive the highest level of support from State funding — is meant for students from families with a monthly income up to Sh5,995 and Band 2 accommodates those with a monthly income up to Sh23,670.

Families with a monthly income up to Sh70,000 fall in band 3, as families with monthly income up to Sh120,000 fall in band 4. Finally, families with a monthly income above Sh120,000 — who are expected to receive the least support — fall in band 5.

For Band 1, the government scholarship will cover 70 per cent, the loan will cover 25 per cent and the upkeep loan will be Sh60,000.

In Band 2, the government scholarship covers 60 per cent and the loan covers 30 per cent. For this category, the upkeep loan will be Sh55,000 while the families contribute 10 per cent.

For Band 3, the government scholarship covers 50 per cent, and the loan 30 per cent. The families contribute 20 per cent while the upkeep loan will be Sh50,000.

For Band 4 the government provides 40 per cent scholarship and 30 per cent in tuition loans with the remaining 30 per cent of the fees left to the students.

The final category, Band 5, requires families to pay 40 per cent of the fees with both tuition and scholarship capped at 30 per cent each.

Christopher Omondi

I’m supposed to join Maseno University to pursue a degree in Education. But as a partial orphan, with my widowed mother relying on our small farm to meet our daily needs, we simply cannot raise the amount required after I was placed on Band 5 (which receives the least State funding). To make matters worse, I haven’t even finished paying my secondary school fees. The hefty amount I need to raise is overwhelming. I’m really worried, and I’ve appealed for my case to be reviewed.

Cynthia Akinyi

I’m supposed to join Rongo University but my fate of ever proceeding to proceed to the university is hanging in balance. I’ve been placed in Band 5. But I’ve been living with my elderly grandmother, who can’t afford my school fees. She has been struggling to provide for me, and with her limited resources, it's impossible for her to raise the money needed for my university education. I've worked hard to reach this point, but now, I'm worried that all my efforts might go to waste. I've appealed for help, hoping that my situation can be reconsidered, but the uncertainty is weighing heavily on me.

Margaret Wairimu been placed in a band that not represent our family's financial situation.

Margaret Wairimu

My chances of studying medicine at a Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) are getting slimmer by the day because I’ve been placed in a band that does not represent our family’s financial situation. If nothing changes before Monday next week, when I’m supposed to report to JKUAT, my dream of becoming a medical doctor may be shattered. I’ve been placed in band 5, which means I’ll receive less sponsorship from the government. My mother, a single parent only sells second-hand clothes, who alongside other expenses, can’t afford the school fees to enroll me in the university.

I performed well in my KCPE and was admitted to Nakuru Girls' High School, where I scored an A plain in my KCSE examination in 2023. I suspect that those who evaluated my banding might have solely relied on the fact that I studied in a private primary school without understanding how I got there. I’ve already appealed to the government to reconsider reevaluating my banding because we simply can’t afford the amount required. Unless a miracle happens, my dream of becoming a doctor will die.

Leonella Susan Nagoya is placed in band 5 and the family cannot afford the fees. She is to join Maseno University to pursue BA in Eco-Tourism, Hotel, and Institutional Management.

Leonella Susan Nagoya

I was blessed to have been placed Maseno University to pursue Eco-Tourism, Hotel, and Institutional Management. It felt like a dream come true—a path to a brighter future, not just for me, but for my entire family. But now, that dream is slipping away.

I was placed on Band 5, meaning I have to pay Sh73,000. I hoped, prayed even, that I would have been placed in Band 2 or 3. I needed that to happen, especially considering my parents' situation. My mother works so hard, but I know she doesn’t earn much. Every day, she stretches whatever little she brings home just to keep us fed. But where is this money going to come from? How will we possibly afford this? It’s tearing me apart inside. Yes, the education minister directed that we be allowed into schools, but what then? I need food, I need accommodation, and most of all, I need to pay my school fees.

When we applied for the loan, we made it clear—one of my parents is not working, and the income my mother earns is barely enough. But it feels like our voices were not heard, like our struggles don’t matter. I’m supposed to join on August 26th, but I’m terrified they’ll turn me away. I’ve tried to appeal, but the responses don’t just come immediately, like they didn’t even consider my plea. And now, all I can do is wait, but there’s no time left to wait.

I’m scared. I’m scared for my future, for my parents, for everything. I feel trapped, like I’m stuck in a nightmare I can’t wake up from. And I don’t know what to do.

Nation inside (87)

Joseph Raymond

I'm feeling distressed because not only am I unable to attend university, but I also can’t get my results slip from my former high school due to overdue costs. At 19 years old, I owe Sh36,000 to Migori Boys High, where I studied, just to receive my result slip—a requirement for university admission. Even after securing a Higher Education Fund, my family still faces a financial burden of Sh45,900 per year to support my Bachelor of Arts in Language Communication at Maseno University. The financial strain has only worsened since I lost my father in 2022, casting a shadow over my dreams.

My father’s passing in 2022 significantly impacted my studies. My mother struggled to provide for our education, and I had limited time to focus on my schoolwork. Despite these challenges, I managed to achieve a university entry grade.

As the fifth-born in a family of seven, I’ve been working tirelessly to raise funds through menial jobs, but I’ve only managed to save Sh10,000. This amount is far from enough to cover the expenses of reporting to Maseno University on August 26, as stated in my admission letter.

Kevin Omondi, a resident of Kisumu County's Nyalenda slum. He is facing financial difficulties that are jeopardising his plans to further his education.

Kevin Omondi

I'm facing financial hardships that’s threatening my academic aspirations. I scored a mean grade of A-minus in the KCSE and was offered a place to study electrical engineering at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). However, my family's dire financial situation has made it incredibly difficult for me to pursue my dreams. I’m placed in Band 5.

Alphonce Armstrong Shivoko is to join Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. He was placed in band 4 and is to pay Sh82,620 annually despite his parents being low-income earners.

Alphonce Armstrong Shivoko

When I scored a mean grade of A-minus in KCSE, I was confident that I would secure regular admission to a public university at an affordable rate. But my celebrations were cut short when I received an admission letter from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Optometry and Vision Science, with a requirement to pay sh82,620 per year in fees.

I applied for a government scholarship and loan, but I was placed in Band 4, which receives the least funding and is meant for students whose families earn more than Sh120,000 monthly. Now, I risk missing out on reporting to the institution on August 29, 2024, ahead of the academic program's start on September 9, 2024, because my parents, who are low-income earners, cannot afford the fees.

Emmanuel Omong’oluk

I come from Namanjalala in Kwanza Sub County, and I am facing the challenge of irregular funding allocation that might prevent me from joining university due to a lack of school fees.

I am scheduled to join Moi University on August 26 to pursue a Bachelor of Education (Arts), but my parents are overwhelmed by the financial demands. I am required to pay Sh42,000 per semester, an amount my parents cannot afford, which threatens to derail my ambitions for further education. I’m placed in Band 2 and clearly, the fee is beyond my parents' reach — they are casual laborers.

Shadrack Kisheunet

I’m preparing to join Bomet University College. Despite coming from a humble background, I was placed in Band 4. I still have a balance of Sh60,000 from my former school, and my parents, who have no steady source of income, are unable to raise the over sh80,000 required annually for my university education. I'm among the many students who feel that the new university funding formula is discriminatory and only benefits the wealthy.

Prince Otieno Omollo

I am in a state of despair. I scored an A plain from Kisii High School in 2023 and was admitted to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree at Kenyatta University.

Sadly, at 18 years old, I will struggle to achieve my dream of becoming a surgeon due to the high university fees. Despite my admission to the programme, my passion for medicine and my academic achievements are overshadowed by my family’s financial constraints.

My passion for medicine has been unwavering. I have always strived to excel academically. Despite my determination and hard work, my family’s financial situation presents a significant barrier to achieving my dream of becoming a doctor.

My family faces a daunting challenge, as we need Sh612,000 to cover my first academic year's fees, and my parents have yet to figure out how to raise the funds. My mother, a tailor, and my father, a boda boda rider, have struggled to gather the necessary amount ahead of my university admission scheduled for August 26, 2024.

I have always been a hardworking student, committed to giving my best in everything I do. I believe that with the opportunity to pursue my degree, I can make a significant impact in the medical field and contribute positively to society.

I was placed in Band 4, leaving my family with additional costs. I am appealing for financial assistance to help me realize this dream.

Velma Akoth got an admission letter to join Rongo University and was placed in band four.

Velma Akoth

I received an admission letter to join Rongo University to pursue degree in Education Arts. And my entire village pinned their hopes on me to change the face of our home. I applied for financial support through the new university funding model, hoping my fees would be covered. I believe that my education will enable me to transform my family's life, as we currently live hand-to-mouth.