'We'll not change even a comma': Rigathi speaks on CBC report

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has said that the government will adopt the report of the ompetency-based curriculum (CBC) taskforce in full once it is submitted.

The Working Party on Education Reforms (WPER) concluded public hearings today and will next week receive submissions from institutions in the education sector.

Mr Gachagua said that the views of the various stakeholders will be taken into account when making decisions on the education reforms, especially CBC.

"We’ll not change even a comma on the taskforce (report)," he said.

"We’ve dismantled the praise and worship choir of the previous government," added the DP.

He was speaking Friday at the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) headquarters at Mitihani House in South C when he officiated at the launch of the national examination period.

Knec will administer an unprecedented three national examinations for learners in Grade 6, Standard 8 and Form 4 beginning November 28, 2022.

The exams will be the inaugural Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Secondary Certificate of Education (KCSE).