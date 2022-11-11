Education officials meet as candidates brace for three national exams

Preparations for three major national examinations scheduled to commence in two weeks’ time are in top gear with top Education officials meeting in Nairobi today (Friday).

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) will administer an unprecedented three national examinations for learners in Grade 6, Standard 8 and Form 4 beginning November 28, 2022.

The exams will be the inaugural Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Secondary Certificate of Education (KCSE).

The exams will also have the highest number of candidates, which will be over 3.5 million.

Education cabinet secretary Ezekiel Machogu this morning addressed Education officials from across the country on the conduct of the national exams. This is ahead of the official launch of the examination period in the afternoon that will be graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Mitihani House in South B, Nairobi.

The launch will also involve the issuance of padlocks to the containers used to secure exam materials on the ground. Other cabinet secretaries expected at the launch include Kithure Kindiki (Interior) and Eliud Owalo (ICT).

Knec CEO David Njeng’ere will release the official number of registered candidates while the CEO of the Teachers Service Commission will release data on the teachers to be involved in the exercise.

During the morning briefing, Mr Machogu told the Education officials to be vigilant in order to prevent examination irregularities.

KPSEA candidats will have their rehearsal on Friday, November 25 and do their exams from Monday, November 28 to Wednesday, November 30. The assessment will run concurrently with the KCPE examns.

This is the second-last KCPE exam, with the last 8-4-4 cohort set to complete primary school education next year.

The KCSE exams will begin on Friday, December 2 and run until December 23.